Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Transocean Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,180,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,299,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 429,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $300,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Transocean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

