Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $135,812.64 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 163,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

