Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.30 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

