Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

TRMB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after acquiring an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

