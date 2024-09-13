Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $26.76 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.
About Tsumura & Co.
