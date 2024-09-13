Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $26.76 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

