TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 84.99 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.60 million and a PE ratio of -1,062.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.36. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
