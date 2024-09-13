U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U-BX Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

U-BX Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 252,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65. U-BX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

