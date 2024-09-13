UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 910.0 days.

UBE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $17.46 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

