UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 910.0 days.
UBE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $17.46 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.
UBE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBE
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.