Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $68.09

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.09, but opened at $72.40. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 5,966,890 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

