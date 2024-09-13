UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

