Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

