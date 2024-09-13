Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after buying an additional 4,038,905 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

