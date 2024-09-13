Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

