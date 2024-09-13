Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 4,119 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

