uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.