United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,926 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $238,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

