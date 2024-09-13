Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $536,700.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 26,560,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,171,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 680,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

