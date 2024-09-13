Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $231.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.41. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $241.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

