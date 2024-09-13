Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.41

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $15.51. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 114,546 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

