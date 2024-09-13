Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ UPBD opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Upbound Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 2.00.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
