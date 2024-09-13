Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.11

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

