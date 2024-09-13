USDB (USDB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268.26 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. USDB has a market capitalization of $268.26 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDB has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 268,950,071 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 269,359,611.46205926. The last known price of USDB is 1.0027363 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $7,234,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

