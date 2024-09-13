Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 25950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Valeo Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.
Valeo Company Profile
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.