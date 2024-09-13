Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 25950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Valeo Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

