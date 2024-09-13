Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLYPO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 5,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,732. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.5989 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

