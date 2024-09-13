Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 29,770 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.25% of Starwood Property Trust worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

