Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

