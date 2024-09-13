Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

