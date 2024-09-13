Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 341,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

