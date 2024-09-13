Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

