Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

