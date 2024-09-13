Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

