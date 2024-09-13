VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 299,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 439,871 shares.The stock last traded at $274.34 and had previously closed at $270.82.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average of $314.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

