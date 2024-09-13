Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,056,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

