Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $79.31.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
