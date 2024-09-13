Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

