Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 84.2% in August

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

