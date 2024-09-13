Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $8.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

