Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

