Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRA

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.