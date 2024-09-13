Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

