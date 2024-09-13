Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.