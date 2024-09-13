Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,600 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $122,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

