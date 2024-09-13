VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $120.06 million and approximately $2,561.37 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00261189 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,272,780 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,267,421.78981969. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.48802844 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,720.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

