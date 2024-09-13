Vest Financial LLC Acquires 5,227 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

