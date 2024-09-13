Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

