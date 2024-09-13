Vest Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 534.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

