Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.10.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.