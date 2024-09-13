Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.