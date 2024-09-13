Vest Financial LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $75.34 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.