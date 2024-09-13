Vest Financial LLC Purchases 6,613 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEX opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

