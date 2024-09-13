Vest Financial LLC Purchases 6,613 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Terex
In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEX
Terex Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TEX opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Terex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terex
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.