Vest Financial LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $285.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $520.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.