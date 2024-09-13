Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

